Jordan Takes Part In Arab Economic, Social Council Meeting

Cairo, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Jordan participated in the 112th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council on Thursday, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League.
A delegation headed by Jordan's permanent representative to the Arab League Ambassador Amjad Adaileh took part in the session, which aimed at discussing Arab cooperation and joint work within the jurisdiction of the Economic and Social Council.
Among the most prominent items on the agenda are the preparations for the fifth session of the Arab Development Summit: Economic and Social, which will be held in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, next November, and the preparation of economic and social files for the 33rd regular Arab Summit in the Kingdom of Bahrain in March 2024.
The participating Arab delegations will discuss a number of economic issues, including the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), developments in the unified Arab customs union, support for the Palestinian economy, the Arab food security report 2021, and a draft regulation for the Arab-African Joint Fund for Disaster Risk Reduction.
During the opening of the session, Secretary-General of the League of Ahmed Aboul Ghei touched on the issue of food security in light of the global challenges facing supply chains, grain shortages, and the repercussions of climate change on the state of food security in many Arab countries.
