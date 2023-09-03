Ase Wraps Up Daily Trading On Higher Note

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Thursday's trading session up by 0.46 percent at 2,408 points.
A total of 6.4 million shares were traded through 2,961 transactions at a trading value of JD5.7 million, it said in its daily bulletin.
The closing prices of 35 companies with traded shares went up, while 27 others declined. The prices of the shares of 36 others remained unchanged.
