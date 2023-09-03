Jordan, Cyprus Delve Into Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf highlighted the variinvestment opportunities available in Jordan, especially in the sectors of information technology, health care, tourism, medical tourism, agriculture, food industries, and partnership projects between the public and private sectors.
She made the remark during a virtual meeting held by the Ministry on Thursday with the Cypriot Investment Promotion Agency.
Saqqaf underscored the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Cypand the ministry's commitment to providing support and facilitations to Cypriot businessmen, in addition to exchanging experiences with the agency.
The virtual meeting aimed to follow up on the outcomes of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of investment signed last August on the sidelines of the visit of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, to the Kingdom and his meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II. It also aimed at discussing ways to enhance cooperation in the economic and investment field between the two countries.
Saqqaf touched on the ministry's key steps to empower the investment sector, such as launching the Invest in Jordan platform (invest.jo), passing legislation regulating the investment environment, adopting the investment promotion strategy for the years 2023-2026, in addition to activating the comprehensive investment service platform and automating 95 services related to licensing and practicing economic activities.
For his part, CEO of the CypInvestment Promotion Agency Marios Tannousis said that the agency is concerned with attracting foreign direct investment and helping existing investors to expand their businesses in Cyprus, pointing to the investment environment in Cypand the steps taken by the Cypriot authorities to enhance the attractiveness of the investment environment.
He also pointed out the possibility of Cypriot businessmen visiting Jordan to review potential investment projects.
