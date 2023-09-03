Icrc Marks International Day Of The Disappeared

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organized a ceremony marking International Day of the Disappeared on Thursday at Al Hussein Cultural Center.
Every year on August 30th, the International Day of the Disappeared is observed to bring attention to individuals who are missing due to armed conflicts or natural disasters. This day also sheds light on the impact of losing a loved one on their family during or after a conflict.
Sarah Avrillaud, the Head of the ICRC delegation in Jordan, emphasized the significance of mental health and psychosocial assistance for families during their journey. She mentioned that 74 mothers of missing individuals were provided with support through group psychosocial sessions organized by the ICRC.
She added that the ICRC and national societies have documented over 33,000 instances of individuals going missing or being separated from their families due to the Syrian conflict since 2011. This includes 3,044 search and investigation requests that were filed in Jordan with assistance from the Jordanian Red Crescent.
Over 100 ICRC partners and families of the missing attended the ceremony, featuring emotional songs by Jordanian singer Macadi Nahhas, who drew inspiration from the stories of mothers searching for answers about their loved ones.
