Jordan Post Expands Services With New International Shipping Options

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- In a move to enhance its service offerings, the Jordan Post Company, Thursday, announced the initiation of an external shipping service.
This step has been taken in collaboration with leading global shipping giants, including Aramex, DHL, and UPS.
According to an official statement from the company, this newly unveiled service aims to empower both citizens and residents of the Kingdom.
They can now conveniently dispatch their express mail parcels via Jordanian Post offices and, in an added layer of flexibility, select their preferred international shipping provider from the aforementioned trio.
The company emphasizes that this venture promises not only convenience but also cost-effectiveness. Customers can expect competitive pricing structures, with the added assurance that their parcels will be professionally received, packaged, and then dispatched for overseas shipping through their chosen courier.
