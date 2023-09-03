Jordan And Us Strengthen Ties With Geological Sciences Memorandum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- In a step towards enhanced bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and theGeological Survey formally endorsed a memorandum of understanding Thursday, focusing on scientific and technological collaborations in earth sciences and geology.
The momentaccord was inked by Saleh Kharabsheh, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, and the DeputyAmbassador in Amman, Rohit (Ro) Nepal, emphasizing the longstanding and profound Jordanian-American ties.
Highlighting the unique expertise thebrings to the mining sector, Minister Kharabsheh accentuated the importance of the memorandum in catalyzing beneficial outcomes across a plethora of sectors, including energy and mineral resources, environmental health, natural risk assessment, and the synthesis of data between the two nations.
Kharabsheh articulated that the memorandum's inception is a move towards revitalizing the mining industry, in line with the broader vision of economic modernization.
He remarked on the optimism surrounding the industry's potential to amplify its GDP contribution, spurred by the contemporary successes, epitomized by the signing of 13 similar accords in the realm of mining and exploration over the past two years.
He further delineated the memorandum's pivotal role in promoting the exchange of technical information, fostering visits, and facilitating participation in myriad training programs, conferences, and niche events.
The spirit of collaboration extends beyond governmental realms, encompassing universities, research entities, and private sector corporations.
Expressing gratitude towards thegovernment for its unwavering support, Kharabsheh echoed the sentiment of camaraderie and shared growth.
Deputy Ambassador Nepal, on the other hand, lauded the memorandum as a gateway to uncharted realms of knowledge, essential for addressing pressing global challenges like the climate crisis and water scarcity.
Recounting the deep-rooted history ofGeological Survey's endeavors in Jordan, dating back to the 1950s, Nepal voiced his country's eagerness to broaden the ambit of cooperation in earth sciences and fortify the existing symbiotic relationship.
TheGeological Survey, a beacon of scientific research, boasts of comprehensive studies spanning across biology, geography, geology, and hydrology, shedding light on the nation's topographical nuances, abundant natural resources, and looming natural calamities.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1106999367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.