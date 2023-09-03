Expo Displays Holographic Figures Of Jordan Tourism Sites

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- An exhibition was opened on Thursday for the ICT Mediterranean platform for UNEcultural heritage (iHERITAGE), displaying holographic figures of Petra, Jordanian folklore, and museums.
The expo witnessed the launch of the official website for the red-rose city and other tourist sites, in which visitors can indulge in an authentic tourism experience by watching a 3D movie.
The gathering and the website were created by the Jordanian Society for Scientific Research (JSSR) and the Department of Antiquities (DoA), the Jordanian partners in the EU-funded iHERITAGE project.
Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qeisi emphasized the ministry's dedication to collaborating with all parties to implement projects supporting and promoting Jordan's tourism at local, regional, and international levels.
In remarks given on behalf of Qeisi by Assistant Director of DoA Ahmed Musa, he commended the iHERITAGE project for its efforts in promoting Jordan's archaeological and tourist sites, specifically Petra, by using digital technology, which greatly contributes to the attraction of visitors from all across the globe.
He added that Jordan's tourism industry currently offers 55,000 employment opportunities, contributing 13% of the gross domestic product, noting that there is a plan to increase this number and invest more in the sector as part of the country's economic modernization vision.
The JSSR and the DoA are actively promoting iHERITAGE through variactivities like showcasing products and digital platforms created by iHERITAGE staff, according to JSSR President Reda Khawaldeh.
The goal is to encourage international, regional, and Jordanian companies to explore the possibility of partnering up and establishing companies to further develop and leverage these products, he added.
During the exhibition, variseminars and discussions will take place on technology, iHERITAGE products, and investment opportunities, with the participation of many related companies, businessmen, and specialists.
