Officials Tackle Jordan-Kazakhstan Economic Obstacles

Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq and Jordanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Hamza Omari on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen economic ties and increase trade between Jordan and Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, they discussed the role that the Jordanian embassy in Kazakhstan can play in providing a database on investment opportunities in the Kingdom, exportable goods, and the needs of the Kazakh market for goods and services.
They went over the potential for increased investment from Kazakhstan in Jordan and for Kazakh investors to capitalize on the Kingdom's safe and attractive investment environment, with a new law in place that provides many incentives for investors.
Tawfiq stated that the ACC plans to collaborate with the Jordanian Embassy in Kazakhstan to organize joint exhibitions, exchange delegations, explore investment prospects, increase trade, and network with private sector institutions through the signing of memorandums of understanding.
Furthermore, he suggested holding a one-day exhibition in Kazakhstan to showcase unique products from Jordan. He also emphasized the importance of inviting tourism companies from Kazakhstan to visit Jordan and meet with officials to learn about the country's tourism offerings, particularly in the realm of religitourism.
Omari pointed out several challenges hindering the growth of trade between the two countries, primarily including high transportation costs, the absence of direct transportation routes, and the difficulty faced by Jordanian businessmen in obtaining visas.
He also highlighted the upcoming fifth session of the Jordanian-Kazakh Joint Committee, scheduled to take place in Amman in October, emphasizing the significance of developing strategies and methods to bolster economic collaboration in sectors such as trade, agriculture, and investment between the two nations.
