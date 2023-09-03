Jordan, Turkey Explore Foster Higher Education Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mamoun Al-Debi'e, engaged in talks with a delegation from Turkish universities to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
During the meeting, Al-Debi'e emphasized the deep-rooted and strong Jordanian-Turkish ties, highlighting the merits of the Jordanian higher education sector and the factors that attract and encourage foreign students to study at local universities, as indicated in a statement by the ministry on Thursday.
He pointed out the recently issued bylaw for the recognition and equivalency of certificates from non-Jordanian higher education institutions in 2023, underscoring its flexibility in assisting the ministry to acknowledge esteemed international universities and streamline the enrollment process for students.
Notably, the system does not mandate that the university be listed in international rankings, nor does it necessitate the submission of an application for recognition.
The discussions encompassed the modalities of facilitating reciprocal visits between faculty members and researchers employed in Jordanian and Turkish universities.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1106999364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.