Akeed Records 25 Rumors During August

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) - The Jordanian Media Credibility Monitor (Akeed) identified 25 rumors that were circulating among audiences during August through local media, social media platforms, and smartphone applications.
In its monthly report released on Thursday, the Monitor noted that 25 rumors were debunked, which is a rise of 6 compared to the previmonth of July, where 19 rumors were recorded.
The public affairs rumors ranked first recording 7 rumors out of 25 (28 percent), followed by health rumors with 5 rumors (20 percent), economic and political rumors 4 each (16 percent), security rumors with 3 (12 percent), and social rumors with 2 and 8 percent of the total.
By tracking the source of rumors during August, Akeed found that 23 rumors, or 92 percent out of the total, originated from local sources, such as social media platforms and news websites.
Fourteen rumors, 56 percent of the total number, came from local social media, and 11, or 44 percent, were from traditional media outlets, it said.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1106999362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.