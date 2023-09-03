Intaj: Jordan's Tech Industry Sees Positive Impact From Social Diversity Management Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- The Information Technology sector in Jordan has witnessed a significant boost as 20 companies have successfully harnessed the benefits of the Social Diversity Management project, shaping a more inclusive and diversified landscape within the industry.
Zain Asfour, Head of the Women Empowerment Unit at the Information and Communications Technology Association INTAJ, on Thursday, revealed that the project, carried out in collaboration with the employment-oriented MSME promotion project which is overseen by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), has reached its target companies.
Asfour further explained that the project is being effectively implemented by the Sarh International Consulting Company, while the training aspect of the initiative will be conducted under INTAJ's Women Empowerment Unit.
"The core objective of the project is to fortify the presence of women in the workforce, particularly in leadership positions, and to facilitate an environment that nurtures their growth and opportunities," she said, adding that as the sector spans technical and administrative domains, the project aims to amplify the participation of women in both these areas.
Asfour emphasized that the project's focal points encompass equipping companies with training, guidance, and evaluation tools, along with offering technical support for the seamless execution of the proposed action plan.
The initiative places paramount importance on women's empowerment and strives to elevate their representation in the sector. Presently, women occupy around one-third of the jobs within the industry.
A significant aspect of the project lies in its ability to empower companies to broaden their client base and attract exceptional talent. This, in turn, enhances the productivity and competitiveness of these enterprises on both local and global fronts.
