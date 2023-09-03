Hardline Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Under Heavy Police Escort

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jerusalem, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Scores of Jewish extremist settlers on Thursday stormed the Al-AMosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem.
A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through al-Magharebah Gate in groups, who restricted Muslim worshippers' access to the mosque to secure the settlers' incursions.
"The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards and performed Talmudic rituals amid a state of anger inside the compound," it added.
Every day, except for Friday and Saturday, Al-AMosque witnesses a series of settler incursions, protected by the occupation police, in an attempt to impose full control over the mosque and divide it temporally and spatially.
