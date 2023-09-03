Amman Fc, Etihad Poised For Women's Club Championship Final Showdown

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- The stage is set for the exciting final match of the Women's Clubs Championship (Jordan - Saudi Arabia) 2023, as Amman FC and Etihad are scheduled to face off at 8:00 PM Friday evening at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Al Quiesmeh.
The ultimate showdown promises to be a thrilling and high-stakes encounter, as both teams are resolute in their pursuit of the championship. Fans of women's football are eagerly awaiting this exhilarating event.
The tournament, which was organized by the Jordanian and Saudi football associations, has been a platform for showcasing the skills of women footballers in the two countries.
Tomorrow, at 5:00 PM, Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia and Orthodox from Jordan will compete for the third-place position in the championship at the same venue. This match will determine the final ranking of the participating teams.
It is worth mentioning that Amman FC emerged victoriover Al-Nassr in the semi-finals, while the Jordanian team Etihad secured a win against Orthodox in a penalty shootout with a final score of 5-3. The original time concluded in a goalless draw, with no goals scored.
The tournament featured the involvement of four teams from Jordan and four teams from Saudi Arabia.
