Oil Continues To Rise For Fourth Session

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 1 (Petra) -- Oil prices are heading to end a two-week losing streak, with its rise for the fourth consecutive session Friday thanks to declining supplies and expectations that the OPEC + group would extend production cuts until the end of the year.
The two benchmarks rose slightly in early Asian trading, asWest Texas Intermediate crude rose seven cents, 0.1 per cent, to $83.70 a barrel, and Brent crude also rose seven cents to $86.90 a barrel, according to CNBC.
