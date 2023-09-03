Sterling Rises Against Dollar, Euro

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, September 1 (Petra) -- Pound sterling rose Friday against thedollar and the Euro.
According to British economic reports, the pound sterling rose today against the two currencies, reaching $1.268 and 1,668 euro.
