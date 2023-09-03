Uk: Authorities Close 100 Schools, Nurseries, Colleges For Safety Reasons

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, September 1 (Petra) -- The British government asked more than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England to close classrooms and buildings immediately due to safety concerns because they contain lightweight concrete, which is prone to collapsing, which led to a state of chaos with the return of students go to school.
The Independent reported on Friday that thousands of students face the risk of having to start the school year by taking lessons online or in temporary accommodation.
The newspaper added that the number of affected schools could still rise after newly issued government directives outlined plans to survey all schools suspected of suffering from similar problems within weeks.
The newspaper added that the British Ministry of Education decided to close the school buildings due to the poor quality and age of the buildings, as a lightweight material, known as reinforced autoclaved concrete (RAAC), was used in a number of schools, colleges and buildings between the 1950s and the mid-1990s.
