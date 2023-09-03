Jordan, Tunisia Sign Memo On Small Enterprises

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 1 (Petra) -- The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDICO) and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Tunisia signed a memo to exchange experiences in legislation and small projects.
The agreement, which came on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Building Intellectual Property and Smart Growth Programme, was signed by JEDExecutive Director Abdel Fattah Kayed and the President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Tunisia, Mounir Moakher.
According to a statement by the JEDICO, Kayed said the signing of the memo came out of the belief of the two parties in their role in achieving the goals of sustainable development, achieving integration and participation in economic development, developing small and medium enterprises, and the desire of both sides to raise the quality and efficiency of services provided to customers through the exchange of data.
Kayed said the memo would increase the exchange of experiences in the field of laws and legislation related to small and medium enterprises between the two countries and the participation of the public and private sectors in international and specialised exhibitions held in both countries, specifically exhibitions that support the entrepreneurial, small and medium projects sector.
