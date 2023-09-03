Jordan, Spain Agree Recognition Of Eligibility Certificates For Seafarers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 1 (Petra) -- An agreement was issued in the latest issue of the Official Gazette between the Jordan's Ministry of Transport represented by the Jordan Maritime Authority and Spain's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda represemted by the Directorate of the Merchant Marine.
The agreement addresses the issue of recognition of seafarers' qualifications according to the provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Monitoring of Seafarers 1978.
The agreement stipulates that the two parties are the issuers of the certificates whose national certificates are granted to captains, naval officers and radio operators and whose recognition would be exchanged through acknowledgment.
Each administration issues a certificate of acknowledgment of authentication for the purposes of recognising the other party's certificate.
The agreement indicates that the prerequisite for the two administrations to issue certificates of recognition is the certification of the IMO Maritime Safety Committee that full and complete compliance has been made by the two administrations with the provisions of the agreement.
