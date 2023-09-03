Washington Urges Azerbaijan To Allow Aid To Enter Karabakh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, September 1 (Petra) -urged Azerbaijan Thursday to "immediately" allow the entry of aid into the Armenian-majority region of Nagorno-Karabakh, to which Baku closes the only road, amid the international community's concern about the difficult humanitarian situation there, according to the Washington Times.
For several months, Baku has closed the Lachin Corridor, the only one linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, attributing this to "security reasons."
"We reiterate our demand for the immediate reopening of the Lachin Corridor to humanitarian assistance, goods and individuals," he said.
He called on officials in Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach "without delay an agreement on ways to deliver the necessary goods."
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1106999349
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.