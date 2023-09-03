Relatively Warmer Weather To Prevail Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 1 (Petra) -- Temperatures Friday will be higher than normal 2-3 degrees Celsfor this time of the year. The winds will be northwesterly, moderate in speed, brisk at times, accordibg to the Jordanian Meteorological Department (JMD).
Temperatures will drop slightly tomorrow, Saturday, to their average summer weather in the mountainheights and plains, and hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.
On Sunday, the weather will remain normal summer in the mountainheights and plains and hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.
On Monday, a slight increase in temperatures will occur, and the weather will be relatively hot in most regions and hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 35 and 32 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 21C or even 17C in the southern highlands at night.
The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 42C and lows of 27C.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1106999348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.