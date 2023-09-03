Gabon: Military Opens Borders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 2 (Petra) -- The military coupists who overthrew Gabonese President Ali Bongo announced Saturday that they are reopening the borders after three days of closure.
According to Agence France-Presse, the military said that the decision to reopen the borders would cover land, air and sea borders to ensure "the continuity of the state."
The military seized power less than an hour after the announcement of the victory of President Ali Bongo Odimba for a new term, claiming that the results were "fraudulent."
