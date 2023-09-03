Jordan Fencing Team Wins 11 Medals At West Asian Championship Opening

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 2 (Petra) -- The stars of the national fencing team who participated in the West Asian Championship Saturday won 11 medals on the first day of the tournament, which was allocated to the U-20 category at the Al-Hussein City for Youth.
The national team won three gold, three silver and five bronze medals.
The championship competitions, which will continue on Sunday, are witnessing the participation of 146 players from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine and Jordan.
