Police Issue Statement On Theft Of Vehicle, Abusing Driver Incident

Amman, September 2 (Petra) -- The police arrested a suspect who had appeared in footage that went viral of a man harming a female while trying to steal her vehicle, according to a Public Security Directorate (PSD) statement.
The PSD said in the statement that the suspect stole the victim's car while she was trying to park on the main road in the Seventh Circle area the day before yesterday.
The incident began with the suspect attempting to rob a house in the Seventh Circle area. After failing to break into the house and assaulting a house resident, he fled and drove off in the victim's car while she was still trying to get out of the car, dragging her for meters before she managed to free herself.
The victim was admitted to the hospital after sustaining several injuries.
