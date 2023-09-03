Jordan Taekwondo Team Wins Bronze Medal At Paris Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan National Taekwondo team won a bronze medal Saturday in the second round of the Grand Prix Championship in Paris.
Zaid Halawani won the bronze medal for the weight under 68 kg in the second round of the prize tournament in Paris after winning in the quarter-finals against the national team player, Zaid Mustafa.
National team players Saleh Sharabati and Juliana Siadiq were disqualified from the championship after losing in today's competitions.
