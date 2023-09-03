Eritrean Asylum Seekers, Israeli Police Injured During Protests In Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 2 (Petra) -- At least 140 were injured in clashes that erupted Saturday in Tel Aviv between asylum seekers from Eritrea and the Israeli police.
According to Walla, eight demonstrators were seriously injured, and at least 12 with gunshot wounds were taken to hospital.
The clashes erupted against the backdrop of a festival that the Eritrean embassy in Tel Aviv planned to hold, and Eritrean demonstrators protested against that.
