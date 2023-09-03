5,500 Tons Of Contaminated Rice Seized In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Zarqa, Sept 2 (Petra) -- The Public Health and Safety Committees in Zarqa governorate, in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration, on Saturday seized 5,500 tons of rice unfit for human consumption, according to the local governor.
The entire quantity of rice was seized and the warehouses were shut down and sealed with red wax, said Governor Hassan Jabour, adding that authorities will proceed with legal action against the violators.
Jabour stressed that the health and safety committees, in cooperation with other oversight authorities, will not tolerate such violations or attempts to tamper with the food of citizens.
