Princess Dina Mired Among 100 Influential Women In Oncology

Amman, Sept 2 (Petra) -- HRH Princess Dina Mired was selected among the 100 most Influential Women in the World in Oncology for the year 2023 by ODaily news.
"Every week we'll spotlight 10 extraordinary women leaders in oncology from all over the globe," according to the newspaper.
"I am honored that my work in fighting cancer is appreciated in this way, and I would like to salute all women medical workers around the world who make up 70 percent of those who support and work in the global health system," the princess said.
