Ma'an Hospital: Four Company Workers Had Seasonal Flu, Not Covid-19

Ma'an, Sept 2 (Petra) -- Four of 25 workers of a private company who had tests at Ma'an Hospital Friday evening were diagnosed with seasonal flu, and all of them were discharged after testing negative to Covid-19, according to the government hospital's director Walid Rawad.
Rawad said the four only had respiratory viral infections, or seasonal flu, and needed no hospitalization.
The workers, 3 Jordanians and 22 foreigners, were recruited by a contractor of a private company.
