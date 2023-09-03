Iraqi Trade Center To Be Launched In Acc's Headquarters Soon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept.2 (Petra) -Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and Iraqi Embassy in Amman agreed to open Iraqi Trade Center at ACC's headquarters ahead the end of 2023.
During his meeting with Chargé d'Affairs at Iraqi Embassy, Munif Ali Hussein, ACC Head, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, said Iraq is a "key" trade partner for the national economy, which requires building new joint cooperation rules based on mutual interests, to reach the desired economic integration.
Haj Tawfiq noted the center's inauguration will allow Jordanian, Arab and foreign businesspeople, contractors and investors to view investment opportunities and bids offered by the Iraqi government in the sectors of housing, roads, infrastructure, information technology, finance, banking, industry and others.
According to an ACC statement on Saturday, Haj Tawfiq said the center will provide Jordanian companies with the opportunity to learn about Iraqi industries and agricultural products, needed by local market, which would be reflected in the joint trade exchanges and pave way for building joint economic partnerships.
For his part, Hussein affirmed his country's interest in opening the center at the ACC's headquarters, which would have a "remarkable" impact in promoting the commercial and investment opportunities available in Iraqi economy and stimulating Jordan's commercial sector to benefit from them, expressing thanks to ACC for hosting the center's temporary headquarters.
Meanwhile, ACC First Vice President, Nabil Khatib, stressed need to review the transit trade file between the two countries, to make port of Aqaba again as the main gateway for Iraqi imports, as it was in previyears.
National exports to Iraq amounted during the first half of 2023 to JD261 million, compared to JD74 million for imports, according to official data.
