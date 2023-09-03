Leather, Knitwear Industries' Contribution To Gdp At 2.4%-Jci

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 2 (Petra) -Representative of the leather industries and knitting sector at Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Ehab Qadri, said the sector contributes 2.4% of the gross domestic product directly.
Qadri noted the sector's exports achieved a "remarkable" growth during the past year by nearly 21%, reaching $2.3 billion, compared to 2021.
The sector is also considered the "easiest and fastest" industry with the capability to grow and expand, as 28 production branches in the governorates were launched, providing 8.5, 000 job opportunities for Jordanians, he noted.
In remarks to "Petra" on Saturday, he said the sector, according to data from Social Security Corporation (SSC), today employs approximately 76, 000 workers, constituting 27% of the total workforce in the industrial sector, while number of Jordanian workers stand reach 26,000, representing 34% of its total staff.
Qadri added that the knitwear sector is a main priority sector within Economic Modernization Vision (EMV), and an "essential" hub among high-value industries, as it seeks to enhance its position locally and regionally, diversify exports geographically and commodity-wise, replace expatriate local workers, and generate more job opportunities.
Moreover, he noted EMV included ambititargets for the sector that put it at the top of all economic sectors, in terms of employment, export growth, and value added, foremost is increasing value added by 10% annually, to reach about $3.83 billion in 2033, compared to $1.2 billion in 2022.
One of the EMV goals, according to Qadri, is to raise employment levels in sector at an annual growth rate of 9.5%, bringing the total workers within it to approximately 225,000 people in 2033, meaning generating 149,000 job opportunities for Jordanians in the next ten years.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1106999335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.