Fair To Hot Weather Forecast Countrywide On Saturday-Jmd

Amman, Sept. 2 (Petra) - There will be a slight drop in temperature on Saturday and the weather will be moderate in the mountainareas and plains, and hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
According to the JMD report, the weather on Sunday, will be fair in the hilltops and plains, relatively searing in the desert, and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
On Monday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast, and the weather will be relatively hot in the mountainareas and plains, and sweltering in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
As for Tuesday, relatively hot weather is forecast over hilltops and plains, and hot in the remaining regions.
Also today, mercury in the capital Amman will hit a high of 33 degrees Celsand a low of 17C, while the southern port city of Aqaba will see a sweltering 41C, sliding to 26C at night.
