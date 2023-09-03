Jordan Braces For Week Of Summer Heat

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) -- Predominantly warm and sunny weather conditions are expected throughout the coming week, as the country prepares to face a relentless heat wave. The latest weather forecast from the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) paints a picture of hot and sunny conditions with subtle variations across the nation.
Across much of Jordan, the prevailing weather pattern on Sunday is that of a typical summer day. However, the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, will be under the relentless grip of scorching heat.
Low-level clouds are anticipated to drift across the skies at variintervals, offering some respite from the blazing sun. The winds, while not gusty, will maintain a steady, moderate pace, blowing from the northwest but occasionally shifting direction.
On Monday, the forecast remains consistent. The sizzling temperatures will persist in the desert areas, with high-level clouds occasionally gracing the skies. The winds, while moderate, may shift between northwest and northeast directions.
The temperatures for Tuesday, while not reaching record-breaking levels, are expected to be above the comfort threshold for many, while the desert regions will continue to experience intense heat.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 35 and 30 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 19C or even 17C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 38C and lows of 27C.
