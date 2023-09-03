AVTODOM Ducati and AVTODOM Benelli showcase new motorcycle models at Bikers Brothers Festival 2023

(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Ducati and AVTODOM Benelli collaborated with the annual XII Bikers Brothers Festival, which took place on August 18-19. The event was held in the Domodedovo city district on the territory of the health complex Bor.



A rich entertainment program awaited the guests of the twelfth motorcycle festival. Rock bands were responsible for musical accompaniment. Motorcycles and souvenirs were presented in the exhibition space of the festival.



Fights without rules took place on the site near the main stage. Visitors could watch the fights, take part in competitions or enjoy gastronomic pleasure in the barbecue area and food court. The organizers raffled off a new motorcycle traditionally. Benelli Leoncino 500 was the prize this time. Guests were required to purchase a Bikers Brothers Festival 2023 badge in order to be entered into the draw.



AVTODOM Ducati and AVTODOM Benelli presented new motorbikes at the event. AVTODOM Ducati presented Ducati DesertX, Ducati Panigale, Ducati Diavel V4, Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak and Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard.



Ergonomics Ducati DesertX is designed specifically for off-road use. The simple and intuitive operation of the Ducati Panigale is suitable for a wide range of motorcyclists. Comfortable and incredibly agile, the Diavel V4 is made for city streets and the racetrack. The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is the sportiest and most powerful SUV ever. The Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard impresses with its unique design inspired by street art and urban graffiti.



AVTODOM Benelli pleased fans of the brand with models Benelli TRK 502, Benelli 502C, Benelli TRK 502 X and Benelli Leoncino 800.



Benelli Naked 502 C combines advanced technology, individuality and unique design. Comfortable ergonomics, maximum wind protection and energy-intensive suspension make every day with the Benelli Touring TRK 502 an adventure. The Benelli TRK 502 X is suitable for all conditions thanks to its 500 cc twin-cylinder engine. 754 cc mechanical engine is installed on it for more power and performance on the Bennelli Scrambler Leoncino 800. It will appeal to true lovers of speed.



You can buy motorcycles Ducati and Benelli in the official dealerships AVTODOM Ducati Altufievo, AVTODOM Ducati Krasnodar, AVTODOM Benelli Altufievo and AVTODOM Benelli Krasnodar. A 2-year warranty is provided on new Benelli motorcycles. Customers can take out an insurance policy and take advantage of lending programs when buying motorcycles. Special installment programs are available for Benelli motorcycles.



“The number of motorcyclists is growing in Russia every year. Motorcycle festivals are gathering more and more visitors. Bikers Brothers Festival is one such event. AVTODOM Ducati and AVTODOM Benelli took part with joy in it. Dealerships presented exclusive motorcycles of Ducati and Benelli brands. The real atmosphere of biker culture reigned at the festival. The exhibited motorcycles have become a point of attraction for the participants. The event brought together more than 10 thousand people. Dealerships AVTODOM Ducati and AVTODOM Benelli offer the best conditions for buying motorcycles. Anyone will be able to purchase a model according to their preferences and appreciate the unique characteristics of the motorcycle,” – Oleg Romanenko, Head of the AVTODOM Ducati and AVTODOM Benelli dealer network, commented.





