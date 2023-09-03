IFA 2023: Samsung SmartThings connects people to the things that matter most

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Samsung reveals new research demonstrating consumers’ latest desires for technology in the home



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today showcased its latest innovations for the connected home. During its IFA 2023 press conference in Berlin, the company highlighted its vision for SmartThings is to enable consumers across Europe to prioritise the topics they care about - from saving energy, increasing security, and access to great entertainment to making their everyday lives more efficient. The ever-growing SmartThings ecosystem allows its 285 million users to adapt and personalise their homes to suit their needs, seamlessly connecting and controlling multiple appliances and devices via one app.



Samsung’s presence at IFA 2023 comes as the company shares new consumer research, conducted across Europe to understand evolving needs for technology in the home .



“Samsung is passionate about connecting our users to the people, places and pastimes that matter most to them,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Europe. “We will continue to take advantage of the possibilities offered by the latest innovations in technology to make sure the SmartThings ecosystem grows and develops in a way that allows people to make even more of the connections that matter.”



Enhancing the at-home experience



The SmartThings app allows users to control their homes from anywhere, helping them to enjoy seamless entertainment as well as keeping them safe. Across Europe, our homes continue to be more important than ever as they play multiple roles each day – from offices to places for relaxation and entertainment. Seven in ten consumers (71%) agree that technology has a positive impact on their everyday living, including how they interact with their friends and family, how they conduct their chores and how they enjoy their hobbies¹.



Now, those with a passion for food can fully connect themselves to the joy of cooking and eating with Samsung Food, the new all-in-one app for recipe searching, saving and sharing, meal planning, cooking and grocery shopping. Announced at the press conference, Samsung Food is available in 104 countries and eight languages, and puts the world’s food knowledge at users’ fingertips, empowering them to make the food, health and cooking decisions that are right for them. It also connects to users’ kitchens, instantly sending the right time and temperature to their compatible Samsung oven. With more than 160,000 recipes, there will always be something new to cook.



By the end of the year, using Food AI, Samsung Food will provide personalised recipes reflecting users’ dietary requirements, such as converting recipes into a vegan version in just a few taps. In a further enhancement due later this year, it will link with Samsung Health so tailored meal plans can be adapted to suit preferences and dietary requirements, as well as support users in reaching their health goals. In 2024, using Vision AI technology, Samsung Food will use photos taken of meals to check nutritional information, recognise ingredients and recommend the best recipes to use them in.



As the number one TV brand for 17 years in a row , Samsung has an unrivalled commitment to entertainment. It has completed its super screen line up with the launch of the 98” Neo QLED 8K and 4K Q80C and plans to bring its full range of Micro LED screens to Europe by the end of the year, offering incredible contrast and jaw-dropping detail that places viewers in the middle of the action whether gaming or watching films.



To celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Samsung has announced the launch of The Frame – Disney100 Edition. Featuring an exclusive bezel in the Disney 100 signature platinum silver metal and a unique Mickey Mouse inspired Disney remote. It also comes with 100 pieces of iconic art from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, as well as classic images of Mickey, Minnie, Woody, Cinderella and many others. Users can also display their family photos for a magical home environment.



Also announced at the press conference was the global launch of The Freestyle 2nd Gen. This versatile, portable projector delivers a big screen experience wherever the user chooses - even on the ceiling. The Smart Edge Blending feature offers landscape and portrait screen experiences, meaning two Freestyle 2nd Gen projectors can be paired to give a 160” panoramic and 120” vertical viewing experience. What is more, with complete access to the Samsung Gaming Hub, users of the Freestyle 2nd Gen can enjoy the biggest games from Samsung’s streaming partners.



In partnership with Xbox and Bethesda Softworks, this now includes Starfield, the stunning, next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars. Playable through the Samsung Gaming Hub with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, without the need for a console.





Taking small steps for our planet



Samsung is committed to developing products and services that help people save money and take steps towards a better planet. These topics are high on the agenda for consumers too, over three quarters (77%) say they seek out tech products that save energy - not only to save money, but for the benefit of the environment too4. Two-thirds (67%) also consider it important that their next appliance can connect to an app that allows them to monitor and reduce their energy consumption4.



With energy prices increasing across Europe , 72% of those asked are concerned about the cost of running appliances in their home . To help combat this, SmartThings Energy can help users optimise the energy used across their appliances to suit their needs and lower usage. For example, AI Energy Mode in SmartThings Energy allows you to monitor and reduce your washing machine's energy use by up to 70% by using Ecobubble to wash with cool water instead of warm.



Samsung has also partnered with global ocean conservation organisation Ocean Wise and apparel maker Patagonia to find solutions to the issue of microfiber shedding. The Less Microfiber™ Filter is an external washing machine filter that cuts up to 98% of microplastic emissions from laundry cycles . Speaking at IFA, Charlie Cox, Manager of Microplastic Solutions at Ocean Wise said: “Through our collaboration with Samsung and Patagonia, Ocean Wise is proud to have shown a way for industry to play its part in stemming the flow of microfibers into the ocean. Through innovations like the Less Microfiber™ Filter, we can empower individuals to reduce their microfiber footprint at home. It is a simple, everyday solution that our oceans will thank us for.”



Heating technologies like heat pumps represent a rapidly growing market, and Samsung is at the forefront of this growth. Its innovative smart air source heat pumps have seen an unprecedented 97% growth in sales since 2022 . These work with domestic hot water tanks or with Samsung’s ClimateHub, to make your home comfortable all year round, whatever the weather. They can also connect to the SmartThings ecosystem, so their energy use can be monitored and tailored to the user’s preferred environment . The latest addition to its range of high temperature monobloc heat pump solutions, the EHS Mono R290, launches in September.



Samsung’s journey is constantly evolving as it aims to design technology that helps people make the most of their day while taking small steps to reduce our environmental impact. The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 and the Galaxy Tab S9 series feature a variety of recycled materials, including recycled aluminium, glass and plastics sourced from ocean-bound discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. Even the Galaxy Watch6 series incorporate post-consumer recycled plastics. All of these Galaxy innovations come in packaging boxes made using recycled paper material .



Keeping your home secure



Samsung understands the reassurance that smart technology can provide across the generations. Security was an emerging theme from the research conducted. Watching their home while they aren’t there (54%), feeling safer when home alone (39%) and keeping their family safe when they are out of the house (39%) are seen as the key safety benefits of smart technology .



The SmartThings ecosystem includes a range of partners who are committed to helping people keep their homes and loved ones safe. This now includes Yale, a leading brand in home security. The Yale Linus® Smart Lock and the new Smart Opener for Gate & Garage enable doors and gates to be locked remotely via the app to ensure peace of mind for all family members.



Unlocking the future through smart technology



Samsung is invested in a future built around the possibilities that technology can unlock. One area it aims to make a difference is in making the technology for smart homes more easily available. The research shows a quarter of Europeans consider the inclusion of smart technology to be a key factor in the desirability of their next home and over three quarters of respondents said fully functional smart homes are appealing (77%)12.



Understanding this, Samsung is working to make these possibilities a reality and it believes in the power of collaboration when it comes to driving this vision forward. By partnering with ABB Smart Buildings and SMA, one of the world's leading providers of photovoltaic and storage system technology, it hopes to connect people more closely to their homes by embedding the possibilities of smart technology into houses before they are bought. By integrating ABB and SMA products into SmartThings Energy, homes can become even safer, smarter and more sustainable. For example, the ability to run appliances at the optimum time, tracking energy use to adjust consumption based on energy prices and usage patterns, and optimising energy use based on solar production.



