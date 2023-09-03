Women in Assam are staging a naked protest in Guwahati against the Silsako eviction.

(MENAFN- Rakesh B Production) In Guwahati, Assam, tensions escalated as hundreds of women protested the GMDA's eviction drive at Silsako on Friday. The police and administration aimed to reclaim about 130 bighas of land, resulting in clashes between protestors and law enforcement.



In a surprising development, women from the protesting community ripped their own clothes in protest against the eviction, expressing a willingness to die rather than leave their homes. Despite police efforts to scatter the crowd, the women stood their ground, creating an uncertain and volatile situation. Authorities claim to have provided prior eviction notices, but residents argue they have nowhere to go and no alternative arrangements have been made by the government.



A magisterial probe was initiated into the Silsako Beel eviction drive in Guwahati, Assam. This probe was ordered by the Kamrup-Metro district administration following a directive from the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC). Additional district magistrate (ADM) Priyanshu Bharadwaj will conduct the investigation, with assistance from Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, the assistant commissioner and executive magistrate of Kamrup Metro district in Assam. In February of this year, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) carried out an eviction drive at Silsako Beel, demolishing nearly 250 "illegally constructed" houses on the protected wetland.



