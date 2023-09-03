Al Masraf – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Al Masraf at ‘A’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed Al Masraf’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect our assessment of the external extraordinary support available to the Bank from the UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable), a major shareholder. Given Al Masraf’s significant state ownership as well as the government’s track record of supporting the banking system, CI considers the likelihood of extraordinary official support in the event of need to be high.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS reflects the Bank’s good operating profitability, sound liquidity supported by sizeable government deposits, and high capital adequacy and leverage ratios. The principal challenges for the Bank are high NPLs and Stage 2 loans, partly mitigated by an improved but still moderate loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage ratio. Capital is impaired by unprovided NPLs, and, in common with the sector, there are customer concentrations in loans and advances and sector concentration in real estate. The slowing global economy on account of high interest rates and inflationary pressures is a challenge, although the UAE is performing well on the back of favourable oil prices.



Al Masraf’s customer franchise is small and relatively undiversified compared to the larger banks in the country. However, the Bank enjoys business support, particularly on the funding side, from the UAE government. Over the last year, the focus was on strengthening core businesses, widening the product range, investing in technology and infrastructure and strengthening risk, compliance, control and HR foundations. Remedial activities continue to take center stage. With repayments exceeding credit disbursals under the new and more stringent underwriting standards, the loan book and balance sheet assets declined last year while net earnings were stagnant. However, the Bank is now in growth mode, and we expect business volumes and income to rise in the coming years.



Asset quality parameters had worsened in 2020 because of the pandemic and the resulting GDP contraction. The problem was exacerbated by high customer concentrations in the Bank’s credit portfolio and the relatively undiversified nature of the book. Since then, credit risk management has strengthened and strategies focusing on quality lending and the diversification of the loan portfolio are being implemented. Although impaired loans declined in 2022 and Q1 23, the NPL ratio rose due to the contraction in lending. Stage 2 loans are also still very high despite falling substantially in recent periods. We understand that following exhaustive reviews of the loan book most of the Bank’s stressed loans have been identified. We also note that transfers to Stage 3 (mostly from Stage 2) have fallen and are moderately low. The LLR coverage was strengthened last year, and we expect further improvements in this area. Income generation remains strong and should be sufficient to absorb more provisioning expenses. Impaired loans generally have very good collateral cover and the improving real estate market could help to accelerate the NPL recovery rate. However, it could take some years before the NPL ratio strengthens to a more acceptable level.



Good income generation has underpinned the Bank’s sound operating profitability, which has risen since 2021. This is partly due to interest rates hikes in recent periods; these helped to offset the impact of lower loan volumes in 2022. A better than peer-group funding cost, partly reflecting its government-owned status, and a rising CASA ratio, underscore the Bank’s higher than the sector average net interest margin. While net interest income (NII) fell marginally in 2022, we expect a good increase this year as business volumes grow in line with strategies. NII grew strongly in Q1 23. Non-interest income is presently moderately low but given management’s focus on non-fund-based business we expect a good improvement in this area as well. Operating costs are rising due to planned investments in staff and the businesses but the cost-to-income ratio is likely to remain satisfactory. High provisioning expenses continued to depress net profit in 2022, and although ROAA improved in Q1 23, it was still well below 1%. We expect business volumes to increase this year on the back of economic growth, and with interest rates likely to rise (although with reduced frequency and magnitude than in 2022) operating profit could strengthen further. However, net profit and ROAA may continue to be impacted by high provision charges. That said, CI notes that the Bank has, over the last decade and a half (except for the period 2020-22), consistently delivered high earnings.



The deposit base is regarded as stable overall, with government and related-party deposits providing good and stable funding support. However, customer concentrations are high. Deposits declined in 2022, partly due to the emphasis on reducing time deposits and improving CASA, which is now better than in previous years. Moreover, with the decline in lending the requirement for funds was lower. Management efforts to diversify the funding base are ongoing. Growing CASA could however be a challenge given the strong competition in this segment and rising interest rates. Though tighter than the sector average, key loan-based liquidity ratios are satisfactory, and provide a reasonable cushion. The liquid asset ratio, as per CI’s conservative definition, is lower than the sector median, but the Bank can also generate additional funds by liquidating short-term deposits with banks and top-rated securities.



Al Masraf’s capital ratios are solid, better than the sector median and well above the regulatory minima. CET 1 capital accounts for the bulk of regulatory capital and the Bank’s Basel III leverage ratio is also high. Capital ratios have improved in recent periods due to the decline in risk-weighted assets (RWAs), although key ratios could fall in the coming years as business volumes grow and RWAs rise. We also note that capital is impaired by unprovided NPLs, although the level of impairment has fallen.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This is substantially underpinned by the UAE government shareholding in the Bank, favourable changes in management and revamped risk management practices. Although asset quality metrics are presently weak, this is balanced by the strong support from the UAE government, the Bank’s good operating profitability, and the improvement in some key metrics. The strengthening local economy is also a favourable development.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade in the LT FCR and BSR or a favourable change in the Outlook over the next 12 months appears remote at this stage. Any improvements that arise over the coming year in asset quality and profitability would essentially bring the Bank’s key financial fundamentals in line with the position before the Covid crisis. A significant improvement beyond this seems unlikely at this stage.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A lowering of the LT FCR and BSR by one notch or a revision of the Outlook to Negative over the next 12 months would be possible should the Bank’s credit profile deteriorate or capital buffers fall or income generation capabilities decline.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s audited financial statements for FY 2019-22 and Q1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1994. The ratings were last updated in September 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



