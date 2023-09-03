Commercial Bank International’s Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Commercial Bank International (CBI) at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A2’ respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed CBI’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb-’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



Despite weak financial metrics, CBI’s LT FCR is set two notches above the BSR to reflect the high level of extraordinary support the Bank is expected to receive from Qatar National Bank (QNB), a 40% shareholder. QNB’s demonstrated support in the past was crucial to strengthening CBI’s financial fundamentals at the time it began a major structural transformation (QNB is rated ‘AA’/Stable by CI). The lifting of the embargo on Qatar in 2020 paved the way for the normalisation of relations between the UAE and Qatari governments. This will more than likely strengthen the already high degree of support expected from QNB. Support is also available from the UAE government (rated ‘AA-’/Stable by CI).



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS is constrained by the Bank’s weak asset quality, low profitability, impaired capital base, and customer concentrations in loans and deposits, in line with the sector. In addition, the operating environment continues to be moderately challenging due to slowing global recovery. There are also non-financial challenges arising from CBI’s small size and limited business diversification in an increasingly competitive environment. Credit strengths include the Bank’s satisfactory liquidity profile and a good balance sheet leverage ratio. Despite challenges to capital, we note that the Bank’s CAR is above the regulatory minimum. A planned capital increase this year along with the improvement in UAE/Qatari relations bodes well for the future.



CBI is primarily a corporate bank which services large, top-quality clients. In our view, the change in the business model (from retail/SME/unsecured to large corporate, low-risk lending) over the last few years could lead to a better quality of earnings in the coming years. The lack of capital is a major credit challenge which the proposed equity increase slated for Q3/Q4 of this year is expected to address. CBI currently has a less than 1% share of total assets in the banking sector, and although its customer franchise is still small, a deeper engagement with QNB could help to develop this further. Recent loan growth has been driven by higher exposures to the government, government-related entities and financial institutions, partly to conserve capital which remains low, while non-core assets comprising mainly small business and unsecured loans were reduced. Sector concentration in real estate and construction persists, but this is an industry-wide phenomenon. The rest of the portfolio is reasonably well diversified, particularly considering the narrow range of activities in the local economy. Customer concentration in loans remains high in common with the sector.



Weak asset quality is a major challenge, and a sizeable portion of the loan book is either impaired on in Stage 2. Covid, and exposures to a large state-owned contracting company and a major healthcare group that collapsed due to fraud had adversely impacted the loan book in 2020 and 2021, even as management was implementing aggressive remedial measures as part of the Bank’s turnaround strategy. On the positive side, NPL growth was low in 2022 and in the first two quarters of 2023. Transfers to Stage 2 from 1 have moderated and there were no transfers to Stage 3 from 1 during this period. We understand that the Bank has recognised impairments at an early stage and its asset recognition standards are conservative in line with QNB’s requirements.



CBI is in advanced stages of negotiations with several defaulters and expects recoveries this year thanks to the improving real estate market and good GDP growth. We expect new NPL classifications to remain on the low side in the coming quarters given CBI’s focus on secured lending and exposures to top-tier large corporate entities. Much will depend on the capital increase and the rate at which the Bank can grow its credit portfolio in the coming years. A bigger capital base will also enable the Bank to lend more to its main target segment, namely large companies. The coverage ratio declined sharply in 2022 due to write-offs of fully provided NPLs. At the same time, no additional provisions were made last year partly because the Bank had significant collateral cover and also due to operating profits having been low. Provisions and discounted collateral covered 106% of NPLs in 2022. However, capital provides only a very limited additional buffer and operating profits are insufficient. CI views collateral as only a partial risk mitigant and an insufficient substitute for cash provisions and therefore the low coverage ratio has a significant negative impact on the Bank’s CFS.



Historically, CBI’s operating income had been good, and on par or better than the sector median. The operating profitability ratio has however dropped since 2021 due to lower income and rising operating costs, and ROAA has been weak. While we expect an improvement in key metrics going forward, on the back of higher business growth, both net profit and ROAA are likely to remain low for some years leaving the Bank vulnerable to external shocks. The change in the loan mix in favour of corporate banking has adversely impacted margins. Credit growth in recent periods was led by low-margin lending and the Bank did not benefit from interest rate hikes. A capital increase will allow the Bank greater flexibility to book non-government related assets and widen margins. The Bank’s high funding cost, reflecting its low CASA base and high borrowings (compared to other small banks), also contributes to its narrower margins. In recent periods, the Bank has also begun investing in its business and staffing, after cutting costs by a third between 2018 and 2020, resulting in a high cost-to-income ratio (CIR). We expect the CIR to fall to more acceptable levels with increased digitisation while strategies aimed at developing new income streams would strengthen profitability over the medium-term.



Loan-based liquidity ratios are satisfactory but continue to be tighter than the average for the sector. Key ratios worsened in 2022 due to the growth in lending and the decline in customer deposits (reflecting lower Islamic deposits) but strengthened in Q1 23. A moderate amount of wholesale borrowings, comprising mainly term debt and a small amount of short-term interbank liabilities, provide additional funding. Customer concentration levels are high, in common with peer banks, which reflects CBI’s largely corporate banking business model. In mitigation, a good portion of the Bank’s large deposit base is stable. There are also strategies in place to diversify customer deposits and reduce concentration. Funding support from QNB is available in case of need. Liquid asset buffers are good.



Capital ratios have been largely stable in recent years but remain below the average for the banking sector with low buffers from the regulatory minima. Capital is also severely impaired by unprovided NPLs. The Bank, however, has a moderately good balance sheet leverage ratio. CBI intends to raise AED889mn of new equity before the end of the year via a rights issue to support its anticipated growth. This will also enable it to meet the new minimum capital requirement set by the regulator, which is effective from end-2023. QNB holds AT1 securities issued by the Bank some years ago and we believe additional support from this principal shareholder will be forthcoming if required.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the ratings will not change over the next 12 months and is substantially underpinned by the Bank’s strong ownership and the expectation of a substantial increase in capital before the end of this year. A delay in raising capital could put downward pressures on the CFS.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade of the BSR and LT FCR or the assignment of a Positive Outlook is likely if there is a significant improvement in the Bank’s standalone profile. This could come from a solid, sustainable strengthening of the Bank’s asset quality and net earnings along with enhanced capital buffers.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A change in the Outlook to Negative or a one-notch downgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR is possible if capital is not increased, or asset quality and profitability metrics deteriorate over the next 12 months.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2018-21 and Q1 2022. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 2008. The ratings were last updated in September 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



