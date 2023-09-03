Egypt – Ratings Lowered; Outlook Revised to Stable

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has lowered Egypt’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Long-Term Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) to ‘B’ from ‘B+’. The Outlook on Egypt’s LT FCR and LT LCR has been revised to Stable from Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s ST FCR and ST LCR at ‘B’.



Rating Rationale



The downgrade reflects the increase in Egypt’s external financing risks due to the country’s high external financing needs and risks to the sufficiency and timeliness of financing inflows. This uncertainty is a result of the reform-dependent nature of much of the external funding targeted by the authorities, as well as more challenging and costly capital market access.



In CI’s opinion, the pace of reform implementation has been modest and additional delays in accelerating efforts to strengthen exchange rate credibility and privatise government- and military-owned assets will weigh further on investor confidence. In turn, this will adversely affect inflows of foreign direct investment and disbursements from multilateral and bilateral lenders, weakening the government’s capacity to service its external obligations in a timely manner.



The ratings are constrained by persistent weaknesses in the public finances, including very high indebtedness and a weak budget structure, as well as very high interest expense. CI also notes that persistent foreign currency shortages, and very high inflation as a result of EGP depreciation and large socioeconomic imbalances – especially increasing unemployment and poverty rates – continue to weigh on the ratings.



The ratings are supported by moderate external indebtedness and the likelihood of support from the GCC and the IMF. External support is, however, subject to a degree of conditionality, and with GCC assistance now linked to the country’s privatisation programme, the level and timing of inflows from the Gulf states is somewhat uncertain and dependent on the attractiveness of the state assets that are offered for sale. Notwithstanding the above, CI notes that the slower than projected pace of privatisation as well as limited progress in adopting a flexible exchange regime continue to weigh on the country’s external financing risks, as evidenced by the constant delay in conducting the first assessment by the IMF under its EFF programme. Moreover, the likelihood of official intervention in the exchange market to stabilise the EGP could further jeopardise future disbursements of the EFF, undermine investor confidence, and thus adversely affect the country’s capacity to access capital markets and attract foreign investment.



External strength is moderately weak at present, reflecting ongoing pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The latter increased to USD34.6bn in FY23 (from USD33.3bn in FY22). This slight increase is attributable to modest asset sales through the privatisation programme, as well as higher receipts from the Suez Canal, which partially offset the country’s large external financing needs.



Despite the slight improvement, CI expects external financing risks to remain high given the sheer size of the country’s gross external financing needs; the latter are expected to average 14.1% of GDP in FY24-25. In addition, reserve coverage of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis is still low, estimated at 81.2% in FY24 (or 118.8% excluding the relatively stable deposits of GCC member states at the Central Bank of Egypt).



CI expects the current account deficit to have narrowed slightly to 3.5% of GDP in FY23, from 4.3% in FY22, due to recovering tourism activity and robust Suez Canal revenues. However, balance of payments performance in the coming years is not expected to be strong enough to restore reserve adequacy metrics to previous ‘adequate’ levels of above 150%. External debt continues to be viewed as moderate at around 43.1% of GDP in FY23. About 83% of external debt is long term, which we continue to consider a supporting factor for the ratings.



Economic performance has softened, reflecting foreign currency shortages, very high inflationary pressures, and unfavourable external conditions. Real GDP is expected to have grown by a lower than previously projected 3.7% in FY23, compared to 6.6% in FY22, due to a decline in domestic consumption. Real output is forecast to grow by 4.2% in FY24, fuelled by higher foreign investment as part of the government’s efforts to reduce state control in key economic sectors through privatisation. Inflation remains very high, averaging 21.6% in FY23, compared to 8.5% in FY22. CI notes that risks to the growth outlook remain elevated, stemming from the impact of the weakening local currency on inflation and hence on private consumption. Risks also stem from uncertainty surrounding the pace and size of the privatisation programme. In our view, the government’s implementation of structural reforms remains critical for economic stability and improving the medium- to long-term growth outlook.



Fiscal strength is low given the very high debt and the government’s limited fiscal leeway to shield the budget from the impact of global shocks. The central government budget deficit is expected to have increased to 7.5% of GDP in FY23 (from 6.1% in FY22) given higher local and international interest expense. That said, the government is expected to have maintained a primary budget surplus of 0.5% of GDP in FY23. Although the government foresees a budget deficit of 7% of GDP in FY24, CI expects the deficit to be higher at 8.1%, reflecting higher subsidies and increasing interest expense given the size of the central government debt and the tight local and international monetary policies.



Central government debt remains very high and is a key weakness. The debt-GDP ratio is expected to have increased to 92.9% in FY23, from 88.5% in FY22, with the impact of inflation on nominal GDP offsetting the increase in the value of foreign currency denominated debt. Refinancing risks are elevated in view of the sheer size of the budget deficit and high rollover needs. However, these risks are currently mitigated by the willingness of the country’s relatively liquid banks to purchase sovereign debt.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The outlook balances Egypt’s large external financing needs with our assumption that continued asset sales and a narrower current account deficit will help to gradually strengthen the country’s foreign reserve buffer.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Positive in a year’s time if Egypt manages to lower its external financing risks by building up a comfortable level of foreign exchange reserves, supported by a credible exchange rate regime. The ratings could be upgraded if the government successfully implements durable structural and fiscal reforms which stabilise the economy, reduce its vulnerability to external shocks, and address socio-economic vulnerabilities.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Negative should the government fail to implement the structural reforms identified in the IMF programme, thereby adversely affecting the level of multilateral support as well as investor confidence, and increasing external refinancing risks. The ratings could also be lowered should external adversities intensify, leading to higher-than-expected pressure on the balance of payments and a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves.



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions.



Other material sources include: Regional Economic Outlook issued by the IMF (May 2023)



CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1997. The ratings were last updated in March 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



