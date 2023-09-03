“IKAR Holdings appointed successful Turkish businessman, Orkun Ibak to its Board of Directors”

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) London based, IKAR Holdings, a multi-tiered entrepreneurial group of companies, announced today in the global press, the appointment of Orkun Ibak to its Board of Directors!



Orkun is a successful Turkish businessman who is active across multiple industries ranging from packaging, defense to technology.



The family owned IBAK Group is looking back to decades of successful business operations on international level.



Especially on the technology side, Orkun and his group are known for the development of extraordinary solutions just recently with the establishment of own e-mobility products. The later has led already to the establishment of a mutual joint venture company between IKAR Holdings and IBAK Group. The Mutual entity, called IKONIC Mobility Group, based in London, is offering a wide range within the e-mobility sector. In the initial phase the company is focusing on the sale of their own e-bikes, e-scooters and related infrastructure.



“I am excited to join the Board of Directors at IKAR Holdings and I am thankful and flattered about this distinguished appointment. As an entrepreneur on my own I am extremely impressed about the structure and vision of IKAR Holdings as I believe that this is the modern way of entrepreneurship”, said Orkun Ibak, Chairman and CEO, IBAK Group, Istanbul



Mario Diel, Group Chairman and CEO, IKAR Holdings, added: “I know Orkun for many years and was following with great interest his path as successful entrepreneur. Our group is completely entrepreneurial driven and in order to continue our exceptional growth of the last two years for me it’s of utmost importance to have like minded extraordinary entrepreneurs at my side! Orkun is reflecting all of this and I am honored that he accepted our invitation to join our Board of Directors and joining us as equity partner as well”!



IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered group headquartered in London, encompassing more than 40 companies – spanning across diverse sectors and geographical regions. Its structure is reinforced by a network of external global partnerships and steered by a leadership team composed of accomplished business executives with established track records of success, united with the insights and expertise of senior figures from the political and public sectors. IKAR HOLDINGS is majority owned by entrepreneurial partners and serves as the central mother-ship structure that oversees the entire ecosystem of IKAR companies – spearheading the alignment, advancement, and expansion strategies across a diverse range of enterprises, investments, services, innovations, and supportive initiatives.



MENAFN03092023007373015942ID1106999306