SÓC TRĂNG - Sóc Trăng Province will study the establishment of the Trần Đề coastal economic zone along Trần Đề estuary and the coastal area of ​​the locality by 2030.

The move was part of the new master plan of Sóc Trăng Province for the period of 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050, recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà.

Accordingly, the province will research, develop and establish the Trần Đề coastal economic zone and the coastal area, with an estimated scale of about 40,000ha. The zone will be developed to become an integrated, multi-sectoral, multi-functional economic zone in order to exploit and promote synchronously and effectively Trần Đề deep-water seaport when it meets conditions following the current regulations on the management of industrial parks and economic zones.

The master plan sets out a goal to turn Sóc Trăng into one of the most well-developed provinces of the Mekong Delta by 2030 and form a Trần Đề offshore seaport with a comprehensive and modern infrastructure system. Sóc Trăng will have an urban system developing towards green, smart and sustainable development with an ability to adapt to climate change.

The master plan aims to achieve an average gross domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 8.5 per cent yearly, with GRDP per capita reaching about VNĐ124 million. The proportion in the GRDP of agriculture, forestry and fishery will be about 27 per cent; industry-construction about 35 per cent; services about 30 per cent; and product tax miproduct subsidies about 8 per cent. State budget revenue in the area is expected to reach about VNĐ14 trillion by 2030.

The master plan also aims to develop and establish three new industrial parks and expand one industrial park at convenient locations in terms of road, waterway, and seaport traffic connections and with a system of technical and social infrastructure, with a total scale suitable to the planning targets and land use plans for the period 2021-30.

Industrial parks will be developed in a multi-sectoral direction, with emphasis on processing and manufacturing, high-tech applications, supporting and environmentally friendly industries.

Industrial clusters will be developed in the direction where each district-level unit will have at least one industrial cluster, except for Cù Lao Dung District. Sóc Trăng will also plan eight new industrial clusters, bringing the total number of industrial clusters in the province to 18 clusters. - VNS