Western Azerbaijan Community Sharply Denounces Armenian Prime Minister's Statement

Such a position of the Prime Minister, in addition to disrespect for the norms and principles of international law, shows an immeasurable level of hypocrisy in the policy of Armenia, the statement said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.