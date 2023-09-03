Sunday, 03 September 2023 01:21 GMT

Western Azerbaijan Community Sharply Denounces Armenian Prime Minister's Statement


9/3/2023 3:06:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. "We, as the Western Azerbaijan Community, strongly condemn the fact that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed territorial claims to the Azerbaijan Republic on September 2, 2023, making a congratulatory address on the anniversary of the adoption of the "Declaration of Independence of Nagorno-Karabakh", said Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

Such a position of the Prime Minister, in addition to disrespect for the norms and principles of international law, shows an immeasurable level of hypocrisy in the policy of Armenia, the statement said.

