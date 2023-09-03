Israel forces shoot tens of demonstrating asylum seekers

(MENAFN) As stated by regional media, tens of Eritrean asylum seekers were wounded by Israeli forces shootings on Saturday in a protest in Tel Aviv in central Israel.



Israel’s national emergency service Magen David Adom stated that 160 citizens were wounded when police attempted to spread out a protest held by Eritrean asylum seekers on an event arranged by their embassy in Tel Aviv.



There were 30 police officers between the wounded people during the ferocity.



Israeli police declared that hundreds of units have been sent to the site to get the situation in hand, Israeli newspaper stated.



Videos published in social media displayed street fights among police and demonstrators, in addition to seemingly among viral factions of Eritrean nationals.



Eritreans make up the mainstream of African asylum seekers in Israel, valued at over 30,000, as stated by Israeli approximations.



Previous years witnessed battles among Eritrean opponents as well as backers of their nation’s regime in Israel.

