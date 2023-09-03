Fights among PKK/YPG terror group, Arab tribes in Deir ez-Zor extend to Manbij

(MENAFN) Fights that blew up August 27 in Deir ez-Zor district in eastern Syria among the PKK/YPG terror faction as well as Arab tribes extended to the Manbij countryside on Saturday, with the involvement of additional Arab tribes.



After Turkey's anti-terror operation, Euphrates Shield, Arab tribes in the area that had been freed from terrorism assembled in southern Jarablus to aid those battling the terrorist organization in Deir ez-Zor.



In the middle of the day, the tribes started an operation on the PKK/YPG-seized areas nearby the Sajur River in the southern Jarablus.



Amid operations on the PKK/YPG terror group, Arab tribes freed certain towns in the north of Manbij and a hill in the same area from terrorism.



The group withdrawn to the Manbij region center after raids by the tribes.



As stated by inspections by the Syrian regime’s resistance, Arab tribes were aimed at by Russian warplanes as they took power over the villages.

