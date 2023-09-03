Lebanese Caretaker Fm Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Lebanese Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants H E Abdallah Bou Habib met with Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Beirut on Friday. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.