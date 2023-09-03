Ehsan Centre Holds Awareness Campaign On Alzheimer's

Doha, Qatar: The Centre of Empowerment and Elderly Care (Ehsan), member of Qatar Social Work Foundation, is gearing up to organise an awareness campaign on Alzheimer's, marking the World Alzheimer's Day, which fall of on September 21 every year.

Under the theme“Never Too Early.. Never Too Late”, the campaign includes a number of awareness-raising activities and events, which will be carried with community participation, throughout the month of September. Throughout the month, Ehsan seeks to intensify the awareness campaign on all of the centre's social media platforms, as a bicycle route will be launched on Lusail Boulevard, on September 21, in coordination with the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) and Qatari Diar company. Most buildings in the country will be lit in violet to support awareness of the disease.

The theme (Never Too Early.. Never Too Late) implies that it is not too late to reduce risk factors, and to emphasise the importance of reducing the possibility of developing Alzheimer's, said Ehsan Centre in a press statement yesterday.

The number of people with Alzheimer's will triple by 2050, which necessitate awareness of the risk factors associated with Alzheimer's and taking precautionary measures to reduce its risks, the statement said.