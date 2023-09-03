Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's D'reesha Performing Arts Festival has emerged as a platform to foster exchange of cultures and bring together creative communities and artists worldwide.

The third edition of D'reesha 2023 will be held from December 1 to 3 in Education City's Oxygen Park and Al-Khater House, Qatar Foundation has announced.



D'reesha Performing Arts Festival is a unique event that celebrates diverse talents in fields like theatre, music, poetry, and more. It unites the community, highlighting both global performing arts and Arab culture.

The festival offers a distinct platform for a rich performance experience. Qatar Foundation is inviting aspiring artists from across the country to register as performers to showcase their voices, talents, and narratives and unleash their boundless creative potential.

“We welcome work from all artists and talents in Qatar - established artists, aspiring creatives, and anyone with a message to share. At D'reesha, we seek to offer culturally diverse content that highlights the arts of civilizations. The duration of performances should range between five minutes to an hour,” the Education City website says.

Registration to enrol as a performer for D'reesha 2023 closes on October 15.

One of the key elements of Qatar Foundation's foon community development is its commitment to promoting, preserving, celebrating, and consolidating the unique identity and spirit of Qatar and the Arab world by blending tradition and modernity.

“The perfect and the good thing about performing art is that it is a visual language, and it brings everyone together in a very beautiful way,” Community Arts Lead at QF, Ameera Al Aji, said in a previinterview with The Peninsula - emphasising the importance of the festival.

The second edition of D'reesha coincided with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and it emerged as a space for cultural communication between people.

Over seven days, the festival showcased a variety of performances in Arabic and English, from storytelling, music, and poetry to visual arts and theatre.

The festival, under the theme of 'Travel and Adventure,' focused on the fundamental roots of the Arab world and its culture, promoting, preserving, and celebrating the region's identity and spirit, combining tradition and modernity for a unique and educational experience.

D'reesha 2022 took an interdisciplinary approach, combining science, research, education, and society, and the festival demonstrated how Qatar Foundation's Education City is a hub of knowledge that inspires lifelong learning and exploration.