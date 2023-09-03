Katara Unveils Biodiversity Genome Programme

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara revealed that it has established the Katara programme for biodiversity genome, one of the projects carried out by Al Gannas Qatari Society to promote falconry heritage at the local, regional, and international levels.

Commenting on this matter, General Manager of Cultural Village Foundation-Katara, head of Katara programme for biodiversity genome Prof Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said the programme is a first-of-its-kind in the region, outlining that it aims to establish a professional centre in the future concerned with biodiversity genome studies to build on the research mechanisms and results that have been established by Qatar Falcon Genome Project.

Al Sulaiti added that the programme also intends to create a cooperation network with the prestigiresearch entities at home and abroad, in addition to employing genome sciences to preserve living species in Qatar, especially those with a cultural dimension such as falcons.

He affirmed that the programme culminates in Katara's constructive and creative initiatives in multiple fields and builds communication bridges among researchers locally and globally and promotes the staof the Cultural Village Foundation as a forum for world cultures and a hub for civilization communication among peoples in science and knowledge.

The establishment of this programme will open new paths for refined scientific research to promote bridges of communication among researchers and scientists, disseminate research and studies, as well as upgrade genomic tests for falcons and other living species that have heritage and cultural significance for Qatar to be the first and trailblazing programme in the region to offer such kind of services, Al Sulaiti added.

He pointed out that the programme will analyse genomic maps to conserve environment and biodiversity in Qatar to promote the sustainability goals in alignment with Katara's vision and message.

The project aims to conserve the environment, combine science and heritage, encourage scientific research in falconry and attract young scientific talents, as these milestones have attracted major international entities to further cooperate in this programme.