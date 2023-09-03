Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 264,660

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and September 3, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,476 tanks (+5 over the past day), 8,649 armored fighting vehicles (+12), 5,582 artillery systems (+22), 739 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 502 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,102 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+59), 18 warships/boats, 4,444 unmanned aerial vehicles (+11), 841 special equipment units (+6). A total of 1,447 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that Ukrainian forces breached Russia's first defensive line near Zaporizhzhia after weeks of painstaking mine clearance, and expect faster gains as they press the weaker second line.