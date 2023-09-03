Enemy Drones Hit Port-Adjacent Infrastructure In Odesa Region, Two Injured

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the South Volunteer Army, Head of the Public Council at OdRegional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Unfortunately, port-adjacent infrastructure was hit. As a result, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters,” Bratchuk wrote.

According to the preliminary data, two people were injured. They were provided with medical aid.

A reminder that, on the night of September 3, 2023, Russia fired 25 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions at the Odregion's southern districts . Twenty-two enemy drones were destroyed by Ukraine's Defense Forces.