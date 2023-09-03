War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Launches 10 Strikes On Enemy Clusters

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit six enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, 12 artillery systems in firing position, two ammunition depots, two command posts, and one surface-to-air missile system.

Russian troops have launched two missile strikes and 49 air strikes over the past day, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and settlements 66 times. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The threat of Russian missile and air strikes is persisting all over Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

A total of 30 combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders launched an air strike near the Kharkiv region's Chuhunivka. Over 30 settlements were affected by enemy mortar and artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers launched an air strike near the Luhansk region's Miasozharivka. Such settlements as the Kharkiv region's Kamianka and Berestove were affected by enemy artillery strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Luhansk region's Novoiehorivka. The enemy launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Cherneshchyna; the Luhansk region's Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Spirne. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Bila Hora, Khromove, Ivanivske and Stupochky. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions to the east of the Donetsk region's Sieverne. Enemy artillery strikes affected over 10 settlements.

In the Marinka direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions to the south of the Donetsk region's Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailvka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Vuhledar and Staromaiorske. Such settlements as Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine and Rivnopil were affected by enemy artillery strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers launched air strikes near the Zaporizhzhia region's Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russians launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Odradokamianka and Olhivka. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, where they are gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers and carrying out counterbattery measures.

Photo: AFU General Staff

